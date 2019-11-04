X

iwilll for Android

By Start It App $1.99

Developer's Description

By Start It App

In the course of the #MeToo und Times up debates, the shortcomings regarding sexual assault and/or abuse have repeatedly been the subject of discussion all over the world. Sweden has already gone one step further. From July 2018 onwards a law to protect women, that is, to prevent sex crimes, will come into force. Meanwhile other countries are also considering similar regulation. Essentially this new proposed legislation is to stipulate that sexual partners must give clear sexual consent. In principle a verbal declaration of consent would suffice. By using the I willl app however, an additional verification is generated which provides more safety. Consent is saved discreetly only on ones own mobile device (mobile phone, tablet) and can, if desired, be forwarded in encrypted form to the partner.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release November 4, 2019
Date Added November 4, 2019
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Facebook

Free
Keep up with your friends, share your story, like, and comment on various posts and articles.
Android
Facebook

Instagram

Free
Capture and share the world's moments, and customize your photos with filter effects.
Android
Instagram

Grindr - Gay chat

Free
Find guys close to you for chatting and meeting anywhere in the world.
Android
Grindr - Gay chat

Pinterest

Free
Looking for creative ideas?
Android
Pinterest

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping