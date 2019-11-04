In the course of the #MeToo und Times up debates, the shortcomings regarding sexual assault and/or abuse have repeatedly been the subject of discussion all over the world. Sweden has already gone one step further. From July 2018 onwards a law to protect women, that is, to prevent sex crimes, will come into force. Meanwhile other countries are also considering similar regulation. Essentially this new proposed legislation is to stipulate that sexual partners must give clear sexual consent. In principle a verbal declaration of consent would suffice. By using the I willl app however, an additional verification is generated which provides more safety. Consent is saved discreetly only on ones own mobile device (mobile phone, tablet) and can, if desired, be forwarded in encrypted form to the partner.