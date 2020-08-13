itemit - The simple asset management software with QR and RFID tracking. itemit has just become the world's first complete app-based RFID asset management solution. Make tracking your business critical assets or home inventory effortless. itemit is the complete asset management solution your whole team can use.

Effectively manage all of your business assets and inventory as a team

* Automatically generate audit trails for your assets and inventory. Collaborate as a team to share the burden of asset management and enjoy up-to-date asset records thanks to real-time updates from your entire team.

Easily keep track of assets that move between multiple sites

* Don't just check in and check out your assets, monitor them in between too! Tag your assets with QR barcodes or RFID tags for simple, low-cost asset tracking. Each time a tag is scanned, the asset's last seen date and location will be automatically updated. Youll also see which of your colleagues had it.

Simplify your asset management by using QR and RFID tags to track items

* Any member of your team can retrieve information about your assets simply by scanning their tags, including condition status, maintenance requirements and who each asset has been assigned to.

As standard youll get all of these great features:

* Labels flexibly designed to help you categorise your items in whichever way suits you best

* Information add purchase date, purchase price, asset owner, colour, anything you like we believe in flexibility so that you can add any information you need the possibilities are endless!

* Reminders & Notifications remind yourself when an asset requires maintenance or when the warranty is due to expire. Youre free to add as many reminders as you need, even repeat reminders whatever makes your life easier.

* Locations assign a location to your asset so it has a place to call home. If your asset is on the move, you can see its last seen location so youll always know where to find it thanks to itemit, youll never lose an item again!

* Mapping choose to view your assets on a map and even more conveniently, view those that are near to you!

* Tags tag your assets with itemits secure and unique QR barcode labels and now use RFID tags too! Scan an asset's QR/RFID tag to be taken straight to the assets profile page and find everything you need to know! Each time you scan an asset's tag, the asset's last seen date and location will be updated

* Comments - Leave comments on your asset profiles rather than on post it notes and in emails. This way, you whole team will always be on the same page (literally!)

* Attachments forget rummaging for instruction manuals, insurance certificates and purchase invoices, store everything that relates to your assets in one place it makes sense!

* History Automatically generated, full and complete audit trails for all of your assets - at your fingertips.

* Offline access thanks to itemits nifty offline access capabilities, youll have access to all the information you need, anytime, anywhere and even offline.

NOTE: Team-wide collaboration with multiple users accessing the same account is an itemit Enterprise feature

Non-renewing subscription information:

-This app offers non-renewing subscriptions for itemit with RFID

-Purchase itemit with RFID to benefit from using itemit (iOS 10+) with a Gen2 UHF Bluetooth RFID reader and tags for advanced asset management

-Once your non-renewing subscription period has ended, you will be required to manually purchase another subscription period. When you activate RFID functionality, you choose whether you would prefer a quarterly or an annual period

