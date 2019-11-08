The app that looks after the things that matter to you. itemit is asset management, with a difference. Never lose an item again - see where your items are, where theyve been and who has them. Never forget a thing - your items will remind you!

For every thing that matters to you itemit!

Perfect for:

* Managing your organisations vital assets. The good news is, you no longer need to use Excel! itemit will give you greater control, increased flexibility and a bunch of great features to help you keep track of the things that keep your business on track!

* Organising your personal possessions. From your car to your washing machine and everything in between. Never forget when your service is due, when your warranty expires or when the plants need watering your items will remind you!

* Keeping track of your collections. itemit was built flexibly so that whether its books, wine or antiques that are your thing, you can keep tabs on them using the itemit app.

Ditch the post it notes and add comments to your items profile page so that youll never lose important information. Store attachments relating to your items such as user manuals and purchase invoices, logically, on your items unique profile page this way, youll always have the information you need at your fingertips!

As standard youll get all of these great features:

* Labels flexibly designed to help you categorise your items in whichever way suits you best

* Information add purchase date, purchase price, asset owner, colour, anything you like we believe in flexibility so that you can add any information you need the possibilities are endless!

* Reminders & Notifications youll get reminders from your items when they require attention. Youre free to add as many reminders as you need, even repeat reminders whatever makes your life easier.

* Locations assign a location to your item so it has a place to call home. If your items are on the move, you can see the items last seen location so youll always know where to find it thanks to itemit, youll never lose an item again!

* Mapping choose to view your items on a map and, even more convenient, view those that are near to you!

* Tags tag your items with itemits secure and unique QR codes. Scan an items QR to be taken straight to the items profile page and find everything you need to know!

* Comments - Add comments on your items profiles pages, rather than on post it notes and bits of paper that often go astray. This way, you'll always be able to find all the information you need!

* Attachments forget rummaging for instruction manuals, insurance certificates and purchase invoices, store everything that relate to your item on your items dedicated profile page it makes sense!

* History Every interaction with an item will be recorded as part of that items history, so youll have complete item records at your fingertips.

* Offline access thanks to itemits nifty offline access capabilities, youll have the things you need anytime, anywhere.

NOTE: Team-wide collaboration allowing you to see who has your items is an itemit Enterprise feature