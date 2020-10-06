Join or Sign In

istylle for iOS

By Ali Sumayli Free

Developer's Description

By Ali Sumayli

Our purpose at I Style is to empower women to lead bold and full lives. We believe that if you look good, you feel good. And when you feel good you can do good for others around you. I Style brings you a wide range of trendy shoes, beautiful scarves, and statement-making jewelry, all at affordable prices to make them accessible to you.

We strive to exude happiness, passion and confidence

& share it with the world. Be the good.

Our team is made up of mostly women and a majority of us are mothers. Some of us work out of our office and warehouse and some work remotely from home. We all work for different reasons, but our level of HUSTLE is the same.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release October 6, 2020
Date Added October 6, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

