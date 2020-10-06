Our purpose at I Style is to empower women to lead bold and full lives. We believe that if you look good, you feel good. And when you feel good you can do good for others around you. I Style brings you a wide range of trendy shoes, beautiful scarves, and statement-making jewelry, all at affordable prices to make them accessible to you.

We strive to exude happiness, passion and confidence

& share it with the world. Be the good.

Our team is made up of mostly women and a majority of us are mothers. Some of us work out of our office and warehouse and some work remotely from home. We all work for different reasons, but our level of HUSTLE is the same.