Isikweri is a simple but highly addictive puzzle game where you have to arrange squares in to even larger squares using a limited number of moves.It is as easy as Tick-tac-toe to play but very difficult to master. You have to think ahead and plan every move if you want to excel. The larger the square you make, and the more squares you make, the larger your score.When you do get that new elusive high-score then share your entire game with your friends using twitter, Facebook or any other messaging method you prefer (even carrier pigeon). Not only will you share your high-score, but the entire game, including all the masterful moves that you had to make.