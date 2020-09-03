Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

investbot for iOS

By Investbot International Limited Free

Developer's Description

By Investbot International Limited

It is powered by cloud-based architecture with proprietary algorithm-ranking mechanism. Freely follow, share and learn with 20,000+ of trading strategies in investbot.

### Key Highlights ###

* Build and follow 20K+ Trading Strategies provided for boosting ROI and identify potential trading opportunities daily

* 1,500 stocks supported across Hong Kong with 600K+ backtests and simulation

* Well-defined and developed over 95 proprietary algorithms and trading models

* Received Fintech Awards 2018 in Artificial Intelligence - Outstanding Artificial Intelligence (AI) Investment Strategy Analytics Platform

### Features ###

Market - Proprietary Algorithm-ranking

* The next-big trading strategies with simulated return. No coding needed!

Watchlist - Follow & Monitor

* Automatically run the strategic trading robot for you, anywhere and anytime.

Notifications - Get Signals

* Receive notification for next opportunities.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.3

General

Release September 3, 2020
Date Added September 3, 2020
Version 1.2.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Blockchain - Bitcoin Wallet

Free
The World's Most Popular Bitcoin Wallet, featured in the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal.
iOS
Blockchain - Bitcoin Wallet

Venmo

Free
Make and share payments.
iOS
Venmo

PayPal - Send and request money safely

Free
Tap into your money.
iOS
PayPal - Send and request money safely

Mint: Personal Finance, Budget, Bills & Money

Free
Mint is the free, effortless way to manage your money in one place.
iOS
Mint: Personal Finance, Budget, Bills & Money

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now