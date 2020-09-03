Sign in to add and modify your software
It is powered by cloud-based architecture with proprietary algorithm-ranking mechanism. Freely follow, share and learn with 20,000+ of trading strategies in investbot.
### Key Highlights ###
* Build and follow 20K+ Trading Strategies provided for boosting ROI and identify potential trading opportunities daily
* 1,500 stocks supported across Hong Kong with 600K+ backtests and simulation
* Well-defined and developed over 95 proprietary algorithms and trading models
* Received Fintech Awards 2018 in Artificial Intelligence - Outstanding Artificial Intelligence (AI) Investment Strategy Analytics Platform
### Features ###
Market - Proprietary Algorithm-ranking
* The next-big trading strategies with simulated return. No coding needed!
Watchlist - Follow & Monitor
* Automatically run the strategic trading robot for you, anywhere and anytime.
Notifications - Get Signals
* Receive notification for next opportunities.