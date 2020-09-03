INSTIRE instantly connects EMPLOYERS who are in urgent need of staff with CANDIDATES who are ready for instant interviewing and willing to work in different levels of urgency.

Instire is a REAL TIME STAFFING platform for any planned or unplanned staffing needs providing:

> Instant interviewing & hiring

> Collaborative rating tool

> 1 minute sign-up

- Candidates: find tasks, part time Jobs/Shifts and full time employment in a fast and easy way.

- Employers: Interview applicants directly, view video resumes and hire with a single click.