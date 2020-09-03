Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
INSTIRE instantly connects EMPLOYERS who are in urgent need of staff with CANDIDATES who are ready for instant interviewing and willing to work in different levels of urgency.
Instire is a REAL TIME STAFFING platform for any planned or unplanned staffing needs providing:
> Instant interviewing & hiring
> Collaborative rating tool
> 1 minute sign-up
- Candidates: find tasks, part time Jobs/Shifts and full time employment in a fast and easy way.
- Employers: Interview applicants directly, view video resumes and hire with a single click.