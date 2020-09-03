Join or Sign In

instire for iOS

INSTIRE instantly connects EMPLOYERS who are in urgent need of staff with CANDIDATES who are ready for instant interviewing and willing to work in different levels of urgency.

Instire is a REAL TIME STAFFING platform for any planned or unplanned staffing needs providing:

> Instant interviewing & hiring

> Collaborative rating tool

> 1 minute sign-up

- Candidates: find tasks, part time Jobs/Shifts and full time employment in a fast and easy way.

- Employers: Interview applicants directly, view video resumes and hire with a single click.

Release September 3, 2020
Date Added September 3, 2020
Version 5.0.20

Operating Systems iOS
Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

