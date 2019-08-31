inku is an intuitive and powerful dyslexia tool that helps you write your notes without spelling errors. It allows a person to type a message using the sophisticated word and phrase prediction, which learns their pattern of use, making writing even faster. An advanced spell checking system designed especially for people with dyslexia offers a great support.

The integrated iOS voice let you hear the word prediction suggestions before selecting and sharing your messages with others. inku offers intelligent speech-to-text features that gives you the possibility to speak a word you want to write!

Designed for people with dyslexia, inku is essential for students and professionals who benefit from help when preparing messages, notes or documents on the iPhone or iPad.

Key features of inku:

- self learning intelligent word prediction available in UK English, US English, German, Spanish and French

- speech-to-text that recognises the word you would like to write

- thematic options for the US English dictionary: math, physics, chemistry, history, biology, engineering, sociology

- spell check - inku suggest words even if you have misspelled them

- speech recognition

- plenty of customisation options

- listen to your word before you select it

- Bluetooth keyboard compatibility

- word processing options

- set up for dyslexia level

- custom pronunciation

- Dropbox syncing

- save your notes inside the app

- iOS voice integration

- phrase prediction

- export or share your documents via email, Facebook or Twitter