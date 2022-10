Inkmonkey is the social network designed to connect the tattoo community with tattoo artists. The tattoo scene has now a place to meet, share, show and get inspired. An easy way to get appointments or find your most suitable tattoo artist. The definitive tool for established, emergent tattoo artists and studios. Ink yourself!DISCOVER THE BEST TATTOO ARTISTS IN THE COMMUNITY.Show and find the best tattoos, sketches and flashes in our Stream.Are you a tattoo artist? show your stuff. Have you get inked? Show it to the world!APPOINTMENTS IN ONE TOUCH.Do you need some ink? Use the app, get an appointment, bleed, cry, smile and decorate your skin. Are you an ink injector? Find new customers and put some of your art in them.The best way to improve and organize appointments for the artists. The quickest way to get an appointment for ink addicts.PHOTOFILTERS FOR TATTOOS.Tattoo done. Is just finished. Have you survived? Yeah, well, but it is swollen and red. Then use our special filters and make them look awesome!SHARE YOUR STORIES AND GET INSPIRED.Have you cried like a baby? Probably, but you are brave and this is a social network. So lie, show your teeth and tell a good story to inspire the whole community!MAKE YOUR SKETCHES AVAILABLE TO THE WORLD.Once this story came to an end start it again. New ideas, more ink, more stories, more appointments and inspiration. Share your new sketches, your flashes, your art to the world.