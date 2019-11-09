X

The i4u application helps you find business phone numbers and addresses in Macedonia.

It identifies your location and allows you to search in your immediate surroundings. For example you can find your way to the closest restaurant, chemist or petrol station.

To give the best possible experience we use permissions which let you make phone calls.

Network communication:

We need internet connectivity. Without it the app would not work.

Your location:

We need to know your location so that you can search around yourself. Without this permission we would not be able to tell you where is the closest business you may be interested in.

What's new in version 0.0.1

Release November 9, 2019
Date Added November 9, 2019
Version 0.0.1

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3.3 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
