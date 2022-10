With 3xLOGICs infinias app you can use your smart device to control and monitor your infinias system with ease. Simple and sleek, this app seamlessly integrates door control, CCTV video and user management within one intuitive interface. Our app takes full advantage of your devices touchscreen technology, delivering a simple, light and efficient mobile solution. Features:- View events historically or in real-time- Custom search with filters by door, event date or person - Touch friendly interface to make momentary door unlock simple- View associated door controller video footage live or in playback- View the status of, suspend and revoke users credentials- Set and view a scope