This mobile application includes the complete information on Indian History from pre Vedic era to recent years.

The app comprises of ages of India starting from BC to latest time period until British Rule. You will have all kinds of kingdoms, cultures, places etc covered in this app. To name a few, Ashok The King, Rajput, Mohals, Sultans, Chera, Chola, Pandya, Gupta, Gaurav, Pallava Kings etc.

The app is a best IPhone reader application for Englisg & Hindi, you can see the English & Hindi texts appearing crystal clear with your iPhone mobiles.

This app doesn't required internet connection to run.