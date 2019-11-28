X

inbento for Android

By Afterburn $2.99

Developer's Description

By Afterburn

inbento is a food-themed puzzle game where you have to arrange lunches in bento boxes! Play with food, solve hand-crafted recipes and enjoy a cute story in this culinary brain-teaser from the creators of Golf Peaks!

** 1st place in The Big Indie Pitch @ PGA 2019 **

FEATURES:

- 100+ puzzles and unique pattern-matching gameplay

- textless, heartwarming story about cats and parenthood

- inspired by Japanese aesthetics and bento cuisine

- 10+ Achievements

- absolutely no ads

** 1% of revenue from all copies of this game will be donated to the Animal Rescue Polska foundation **

More info: http://afterburn.games/inbento

and http://facebook.com/afterburngames

