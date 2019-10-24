X

inbento for iOS

By Lukasz Spierewka $2.99

inbento is a food-themed puzzle game where you have to arrange food in bento boxes! Play with food, solve hand-crafted recipes and enjoy a cute story in this culinary brain-teaser from the creators of Golf Peaks!

FEATURES:

- 100+ puzzles and unique pattern-matching gameplay

- textless, heartwarming story about cats and parenthood

- inspired by Japanese aesthetics and bento cuisine

- 10+ Achievements

- absolutely no ads

** 1% of revenue from all copies of this game will be donated to the Animal Rescue Polska foundation **

More info: http://afterburn.games/inbento

and http://facebook.com/afterburngames

What's new in version 1.06

Release October 24, 2019
Date Added October 24, 2019
Version 1.06

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
