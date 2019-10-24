inbento is a food-themed puzzle game where you have to arrange food in bento boxes! Play with food, solve hand-crafted recipes and enjoy a cute story in this culinary brain-teaser from the creators of Golf Peaks!
FEATURES:
- 100+ puzzles and unique pattern-matching gameplay
- textless, heartwarming story about cats and parenthood
- inspired by Japanese aesthetics and bento cuisine
- 10+ Achievements
- absolutely no ads
** 1% of revenue from all copies of this game will be donated to the Animal Rescue Polska foundation **
More info: http://afterburn.games/inbento
and http://facebook.com/afterburngames
