inavitas business provides total peace of mind with your energy. It is a cutting edge energy intelligence solution making customers aware of their energy and always be ahead in their businesses.
With inavitas business, you will get:
Fast, powerful and advanced intelligence
Intuitive and aesthetic interface.
Brain of your business utilizing energy data for actionable intelligence
Single platform monitoring and management
Powerful backend that is secure, reliable and scalable
Features of the App:
Real-time and historical data for consumption and production
Trend analysis to compare production and consumption over defined periods
Monthly Performance analysis based on Reactive, Target and Demand limits
Analytics and comparison for your business units and Loads
Control your equipments remotely
Automated Alarms and Reports
Benefits of the solution:
Minimize your bills by intelligently monitoring and managing
Reduce unnecessary and wasted consumption
Avoid Reactive/ Demand penalities by tracking and controlling
Locate and eliminate inefficient equipment by monitoring consumption
Download the app today to reduce the burden of energy costs and to increase energy efficiency.