inavitas business provides total peace of mind with your energy. It is a cutting edge energy intelligence solution making customers aware of their energy and always be ahead in their businesses.

With inavitas business, you will get:

Fast, powerful and advanced intelligence

Intuitive and aesthetic interface.

Brain of your business utilizing energy data for actionable intelligence

Single platform monitoring and management

Powerful backend that is secure, reliable and scalable

Features of the App:

Real-time and historical data for consumption and production

Trend analysis to compare production and consumption over defined periods

Monthly Performance analysis based on Reactive, Target and Demand limits

Analytics and comparison for your business units and Loads

Control your equipments remotely

Automated Alarms and Reports

Benefits of the solution:

Minimize your bills by intelligently monitoring and managing

Reduce unnecessary and wasted consumption

Avoid Reactive/ Demand penalities by tracking and controlling

Locate and eliminate inefficient equipment by monitoring consumption

Download the app today to reduce the burden of energy costs and to increase energy efficiency.