Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

inavitas business for iOS

By T4E ENERJ VE OTOMASYON SSTEMLER ELEKTRK ELEKTRONK MAKNA SANAY VE TCARET LTD T Free

Developer's Description

By T4E ENERJ VE OTOMASYON SSTEMLER ELEKTRK ELEKTRONK MAKNA SANAY VE TCARET LTD T

inavitas business provides total peace of mind with your energy. It is a cutting edge energy intelligence solution making customers aware of their energy and always be ahead in their businesses.

With inavitas business, you will get:

Fast, powerful and advanced intelligence

Intuitive and aesthetic interface.

Brain of your business utilizing energy data for actionable intelligence

Single platform monitoring and management

Powerful backend that is secure, reliable and scalable

Features of the App:

Real-time and historical data for consumption and production

Trend analysis to compare production and consumption over defined periods

Monthly Performance analysis based on Reactive, Target and Demand limits

Analytics and comparison for your business units and Loads

Control your equipments remotely

Automated Alarms and Reports

Benefits of the solution:

Minimize your bills by intelligently monitoring and managing

Reduce unnecessary and wasted consumption

Avoid Reactive/ Demand penalities by tracking and controlling

Locate and eliminate inefficient equipment by monitoring consumption

Download the app today to reduce the burden of energy costs and to increase energy efficiency.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0.5

General

Release August 13, 2020
Date Added August 13, 2020
Version 2.0.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Free
View, edit, sign, annotate, and store PDFs with reliable global standard document management system.
iOS
Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

$3.99
Readdle, the company behind Scanner Pro, turns 10.
iOS
Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

iTalk Recorder

Free
iTalk Recorder is a full-featured recording app with a streamlined and intuitive user interface.
iOS
iTalk Recorder

Indeed Job Search

Free
Find jobs using Indeed, the most comprehensive search engine for jobs.
iOS
Indeed Job Search

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now