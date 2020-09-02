Join or Sign In

in to mm converter - inches to millimeters for Android

By Webtoweb Free

Developer's Description

By Webtoweb

Free application to convert Millimeters (cm) and Inches (in)

You just have to select the type of value you want to convert and fill the field.

The meter is the base unit of length in some metric systems

Inches are used in somes countries like United States and United Kingdom.

Other free converters available:

Volume Converter:

- meter cubique

- yard cubique

- foot cubique

- centimeter cubique

- Millilitres(ml)

- Litres(L)

- Pints(pt)

- Gallons(gal)

Area Converter:

- Hectares

- Square Inches

- Square Feet

- Square Yards

- Square Miles

- Acres

- Square Millimetres / Millimeters

- Square Centimetres / Centimeters

- Square Metres / Meters

- Square Kilometres / Kilometers

- Bigha

- Marla

- Biswa

- Unit

- Land

- Are

- Cent

Speed Converter:

- Kph / Kilometres Per Hour

- Mph / Miles Per Hour

Length Converter:

- Inches(in)

- Foot / Feet(ft)

- Yards(yd)

- Miles(mi)

- Millimetres / Milimeters(mm)

- Centimetres / Centimeters(cm)

- Metres / Meters(m)

- Kilometres / Kilometers(km)

Weight Converter:

- Tonnes(t)

- Ounces(oz)

- Pounds(lb)

- Stones(st)

- Tons

- Carat(Ct)

- Ratti

- Tola

- Milligrams(mg)

- Grams(g)

- Kilograms(kg)

Temperature Converter:

- Kelvin

- Celsius

- Fahrenheit

Pressure Converter:

- kilopascals (Kpa)

- pounds/square inch (Psi)

- Torr

- atmospheres (Atm)

- Pascal

- Bar

Computing converter:

- Byte

- Kilobyte(Kb)

- Megabyte(Mb)

- Gigabyte(Gb)

- Binary

- Octal

- Hexadecimal

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.1

General

Release September 2, 2020
Date Added September 2, 2020
Version 1.2.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
