X

impulse hk for iOS

By Emperor Group Free

Developer's Description

By Emperor Group
Enjoy your impulse card from the pulse! This impulse app provides you an even better shopping experience! The pulse located at 28 Beach Road, Repulse Bay offers a new concept in luxurious shopping and living with a panorama beach view and inventive dcor. Running 800 feet along 28 Beach Road in prestigious Repulse Bay, the pulse is Hong Kongs longest and largest beach-front lifestyle complex. It brings together a unique blend of bayside shopping, gourmet dining and a 180 degree panorama sea view, offering one-of-a-kind experience for tourists and residents alike.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.4.4

-Version update

General

Release June 22, 2016
Date Added December 30, 2014
Version 2.4.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Compatible with: iphone4, ipad2wifi, ipad23g, iphone4s, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, iphone5, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini4g

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Free
Track and map every walk with MapMyWalk.
iOS
Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Free
Looking for a new hairstyle?
iOS
Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Free
Yummly is your smart cooking sidekick, offering personalized guidance every step of the way.
iOS
Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Bumble - Meet New People

Free
Start building valuable relationships, finding friends, and making empowered connections.
iOS
Bumble - Meet New People

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping