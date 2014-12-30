Enjoy your impulse card from the pulse! This impulse app provides you an even better shopping experience! The pulse located at 28 Beach Road, Repulse Bay offers a new concept in luxurious shopping and living with a panorama beach view and inventive dcor. Running 800 feet along 28 Beach Road in prestigious Repulse Bay, the pulse is Hong Kongs longest and largest beach-front lifestyle complex. It brings together a unique blend of bayside shopping, gourmet dining and a 180 degree panorama sea view, offering one-of-a-kind experience for tourists and residents alike.