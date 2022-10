Developer's Description By Imii

Imii is your free platform to share and receive opinions, inspiration, ideas and feedback on everything from fashion and style, to travel, brands, food, cars, animals and much much more.A variety of question types makes it easy for you to ask your friends and followers, or even the whole imii world what they think. Which shoes should I wear? Is pasta better than rice? Should I buy this new gadget? Easy feedback is at your fingertips. Simply see your feed and gage the responses on your questions, with tally numbers showing you the most popular answer. *Easily create questions adding images and choosing your most appropriate question type- multiple choice, yes or no, stars, faces, thumbs and versus*Select your audience- one follower, all your contacts or even the whole imii world*Watch instant responses come in, with the most popular choices helping you decide*Vote in interesting categories and questions, and scroll through your feed to help your friends in their dilemmas*Add comments and join in the debates