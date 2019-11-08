IM GOING TO JAIL is your personal alert system to your contacts and the world, when you are

detained by law enforcement, and you need to let someone know that you have

just been arrested or detained in court.

Privacy and Terms -

To create a Im Going To Jail Account, youll need to agree to the Terms of Service below.

In addition, when you create an account, we process your information as described in our Privacy Policy, including these key points:

Data we process when you use Im Going To Jail When you set up an Im Going To Jail Account, we store information you give us like your name, email address, and telephone number.

When you use Im Going To Jail services to do things like write a message or comment, we may store the information you create.

Why we process it

We process this data for the purposes described in our policy, including to:

Improve security by protecting against fraud and abuse; and

Combining data

Youre in control

