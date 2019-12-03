imachs is an app that connects you and others around you according to skills. You can send and receive help calls. These calls automatically reach only those who have the required ability and are within a radius of 10km. So living together is easier and more responsive.

Here's how imachs works:

1. Add strengths into your profile. Select all skills in which you excel from 28 categories. Be sure to select the appropriate subcategory, for example botany can be found under gardening.

2. Based on your skills, you will receive requests for help from users in your area.Of course you can ask for help, too. In order to do so, choose a skill category, add a brief description, a time frame and compensation.

3. Once a sufficient amount of suitable users from your area have offered help, you can choose one of them. After a match, you can discuss details by using the integrated messenger.

Share your skills and benefit from ours!