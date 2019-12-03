X

imachs for Android

By CREATIVMARK Free

Developer's Description

By CREATIVMARK

imachs is an app that connects you and others around you according to skills. You can send and receive help calls. These calls automatically reach only those who have the required ability and are within a radius of 10km. So living together is easier and more responsive.

Here's how imachs works:

1. Add strengths into your profile. Select all skills in which you excel from 28 categories. Be sure to select the appropriate subcategory, for example botany can be found under gardening.

2. Based on your skills, you will receive requests for help from users in your area.Of course you can ask for help, too. In order to do so, choose a skill category, add a brief description, a time frame and compensation.

3. Once a sufficient amount of suitable users from your area have offered help, you can choose one of them. After a match, you can discuss details by using the integrated messenger.

Share your skills and benefit from ours!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release December 3, 2019
Date Added December 3, 2019
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Facebook

Free
Keep up with your friends, share your story, like, and comment on various posts and articles.
Android
Facebook

Instagram

Free
Capture and share the world's moments, and customize your photos with filter effects.
Android
Instagram

Grindr - Gay chat

Free
Find guys close to you for chatting and meeting anywhere in the world.
Android
Grindr - Gay chat

Pinterest

Free
Looking for creative ideas?
Android
Pinterest

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping