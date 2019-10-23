ilvia facilitates and optimises your daily travel.

Designed for the city of Lille, the ilvia app offers a wealth of services to simplify your daily travel and guide you across the network.

Routes, schedules, traffic reports, guides for discovering the citys districts... ilvia brings you all the solutions you need in one convenient application.

Devised for you !

ilvia offers custom search facilities to plan your bespoke journey! Devised with you in mind, this application is a handy response to all your mobility requirements.

The best route? Yours.

Find the best routes for your journey by combining different transport modes (metro, tram, bicycle, on foot) to suit your needs and preferences for getting about. Complete with waiting times, available connections, travel distances, stops and your trip displayed on a map, you get all the information you need to travel smarter and track your trips progress.

Bus, metro, tram no more waiting!

- View the next arrivals on your line in real time and store your favourite stops for easier searching.

- Check traffic conditions on your lines and get constantly updated reports thanks to custom alerts.

The right place at the right time

Discover all the services within your vicinity (car parks, schools, etc.) as well as real-time availability of bike share services (Vlille).

Have a great trip on the ilvia network!