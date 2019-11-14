illumy for iPhone is a FREEapp that combines email, instant messaging, chat, contact management, group chat, file sharing,andmoreto securely and privately interact with friends and family, no matter where they are. Connect to your illumy account via your iPhone or computer (using a browser).

EMAIL, REIMAGINED: Receiving andsending emailsis better with illumy! Create an account, and see your conversationsin a thread, like text or IM. Because your illumy account connects with people who aren't on illumy, you can even replace your old, outdated email address with illumy.

NEXT-GENIM & CHAT: Instant messagewith all of your contactslocal and international, on illumy or not. illumy isn't an island, like other instant messaging apps. You canshare messageswith your contacts from day one, even if they're not on illumy (yet). Enjoy an immersive, fun, media-rich experience with emojis, giphys, videos, photos, file sharing, and even live photos. Plus, you can edit and delete messages as needed.

SMART CONTACTS: Next-gen contact management allows you to import your contactsinto illumy and transform those basic contacts into smart contacts that are always up to date. No more wondering if you have the right number or email for your contacts. You can also connect with others, sync contacts,and share your profile with themand you candecidewho can see which piece of your contact info.

SECURE MESSAGING: Maintain total ownership of your personal information. Choose who to connect with and what to share with them. You're in control.Go ahead and read our terms of service! illumy is all about protecting you. There's never been a free social networking app like this before.

AD-FREE: Our Spam Stopper with Spam AI puts you in control of your experience. No pop-up ads. No banners. No ads showing up in your messages. Your personal data is kept private and securejust you and your contacts chatting and sharing like you've always wanted.

GROUP CHAT: Chat with up to 100 people at once. Invite your parents, coworkers, aunties, weekend squad, etc.,and save time by posting your family photos and holiday greetings in one place. Easily add and remove group members using group settings.

IMAGE & FILE SHARING: There are ZERO limits on the number of files or images youcan share, and there are no pesky size limitations.Send photos.Share audio. Upload videos. And enjoy the peace of mind thatwhat you share is always kept privateaway from spammers and scammers.

WORKS ANYWHERE: Communicate with anyone, anywhere, anytime. All you need is an internet connection, and youre ready to rockwith no fees.

ALWAYS IN SYNC: All of your data syncs across all platformsMac,PCand iOSso you can see messaging history anywhere.

Follow illumy, join the community, and get the latest news!

Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/illumyinc

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/illumyinc

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/illumyinc

*Data charges may apply.