ijura provides mobile threat defense by real time monitoring of the users data traffic and blocking destinations that are perpetuating phishing scams, malware, spyware and other more sophisticated attacks.

NOTE: We take user privacy very seriously. We do not share or sell any personal browsing data or personal identifiable information with third parties.

ijura is designed for the corporate / business mobile Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) user as well as casual users that want additional protection to help prevent their financial or personal data from being hacked / stolen or would like to ensure their kids have a safe and secure smartphone experience by utilizing our built-in parental control capabilities.

Release December 31, 2019
Date Added December 31, 2019
Version 1.3

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

