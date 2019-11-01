X

iice breakers for iOS

By IICE BREAKERS Free

Developer's Description

By IICE BREAKERS

Have you ever felt the need to say "hi" to someone across the room or restaurant or conference or any other venue, but for some reason you felt intimidated to do so?

iice breakers allows you to introduce yourself to the person of interest, by sending them a message if they are on the app. Saving you the time and let down if the person is not interested.

We want to encourage our users to search and find people with similar interests based on the venue you select. Our goal is for you to use this platform to feel comfortable enough to approach a person or be approached.

After all, its about connecting with people.

The way iice breakers works is quite unique.

It shows the user who is nearby not by a range of miles but the ACTUAL location. (Starbucks, hotel conferences, universities, bars, airports etc.)

Once you select where your venue, iice breakers then will only search based on the venue selected. You will have a list of other members in your selected venue to network with, then its your move!

You can connect with someone by breaking the iice, and if they reply back, iice breakers has done its job!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release November 1, 2019
Date Added November 1, 2019
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

