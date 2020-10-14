The igubal product finder app quickly and easily finds suitable igubal spherical bearing solutions especially for your application.

First select the desired bearing type and then enter your application needs like bearing diameter, tilt angle or temperature. The result is output directly and shows the most appropriate igubal products for your application. Send a PDF report about the selected product via email or view it on the igus website in order to get more information, such as delivery time and prices.

Do you have any questions or suggestions? We look forward to receive your message: apps@igus.de.

About igus:

The igus GmbH is a leading global manufacturer of energy chain systems and polymer plain bearings. The family-run company based in Cologne is represented in 35 countries and employs about 3,180 people worldwide. In 2016 igus generated a sales of 592 million euros with motion plastics, plastic components for moving applications. igus operates the largest test laboratories and factories in its sector to offer customers quick turnaround times on innovative products and solutions tailored to their needs.