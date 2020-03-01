X

identity for iOS

By identity Trust Management AG Free

Developer's Description

By identity Trust Management AG

With identity video you will be identified safely, quickly and free of charge from anywhere. To complete this procedure, you will only need a valid ID document, a stable internet connection and access to your E-Mails or SMS. The identification process is carried out within a video chat session through a certified identity.tm staff member and takes only a few minutes.

Save time by replacing the conventional way of identifications with this powerful app. The identity Trust Management AG procedures fulfill strictest safety and privacy regulations of Germany and the European Union.

For more information please visit: https://www.identity.tm

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.0.2

General

Release March 1, 2020
Date Added March 1, 2020
Version 3.0.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Chrome

Free
Browse fast and private on your iPhone and iPad.
iOS
Google Chrome

Firefox: Private, Safe Browser

Free
Take back control of your Web experience and plunge into people-first browsing era.
iOS
Firefox: Private, Safe Browser

Truecaller - Spam Identification & Block

Free
Identify and block spammers, search for unknown numbers, call friends and much more.
iOS
Truecaller - Spam Identification & Block

WinZip - The Leading Zip, Unzip & RAR Tool

Free
Zip, unzip, share, protect files and streamline data storage with trusted enhanced compression.
iOS
WinZip - The Leading Zip, Unzip & RAR Tool

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping