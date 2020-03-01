X

identity for Android

With identity video you will be identified safely, quickly and free of charge from anywhere with a stable internet connection. To complete this procedure, you will only need a valid ID document. The identification process is carried out within a video chat session through a certified identity.tm staff member and takes only a few minutes.

Save time by replacing the conventional way of identifications with this powerful app. The identity Trust Management AG procedures fulfill strictest safety and privacy regulations of Germany and the European Union.

For more information please visit: https://www.identity.tm

What's new in version 3.1.1

Release March 1, 2020
Date Added March 1, 2020
Version 3.1.1

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

