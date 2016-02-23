X

idargo for iOS

By Idargo PTY LTD Free

Developer's Description

By Idargo PTY LTD
Book the un-bookable!Experience more by connecting with locals.The travel industry is turning local, so as apps go this one is particularly inviting. Join the movement that is idargo and the art of connecting travellers with locals. After all, its not what you know but who you know... Search, chat and connect with people from all around the world who are acting as homegrown tour guides. Simply search by location to find local buddies or expats who are eager to make sure you get the most real and unique experiences during your time abroad.Theres something for everyone.1. Download the free idargo travel app from the app store to your phone.2. Enter the app by choosing either "Traveller" or "Buddy".3. Buddies describe their availability, rates and what they offer.4. Buddies refine their experiences and travellers start searching locations to connect with local buddies.The best part. You can have a traveler and a local buddy account, just swap between the two as you please. Dont put it off. Become a part of the ever-growing vibrant idargo community. Locals are making money by being awesome and travellers are getting real!Stay in touch, we want to see what your up to!www.idargo.comcontact@idargo.comInstagram: @idargo_travel_appFacebook: idargo travelTwitter: @idargo_travel

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.4

- Log in bug fix- Memory update- New dash UI- Edit indicator

General

Release June 18, 2016
Date Added February 23, 2016
Version 1.1.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Compatible with: iphone3gs, iphone4, ipodtouchfourthgen, ipad2wifi, ipad23g, iphone4s, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, iphone5, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini4g

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

