id-byte 2017 for iOS

By Bambang Witoyo Free

Do not miss this year's impactful IDBYTE Digital Event, the Indosat Ooredoo IDByte 2017 and Bubu Awards v.10 - CONNECTED! IDBYTE 2017 is supported by an app available on Google Play and on Apple Store. This year, the app is featured with Watson Artificial Intelligence (AI) by IBM. Download the app and experience AI features Personal Insight and Personal Assistant.

Indosat Ooredoo IDByte 2017 and Bubu Awards v.10 - CONNECTED is a 3-day event (26th-28th September), with the main event taking place on the third day - Thursday, the 28th of September 2017. As the event's name suggest, this year's theme is Generation C. Every business needs to understand the Connected Generation (Gen C). They are a powerful new force in consumer culture. Google describes Gen C as 'people who care deeply about creation, curation, connection, and community. It's not an age group; it's an attitude and mindset defined by key characteristics.' Gen C consumers are here now and are here to stay. We have put together a powerful and impactful conference agency specifically covering this topic.

Release November 7, 2019
Date Added November 7, 2019
Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
