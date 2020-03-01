this app will allow you to receive a call from your favorite scary character : rod the ice cream man.

after opening the app you can choose from the scary videos and audios of ice scream man talking and being scary .

the video chosen will be played during fake video call from ice scream man and the audios during voice call.

after doing this you can just schedule the call from ice scream man after a time of your choosing.

you can also chat with ice scream man rod.

the app is designed to be as realistic as possible to help you pull-off a believable prank.

So enjoy the app and give your friends and family a good scare.

Disclaimer:

This app is not official and have nothing to do with the original character mentioned throughout the app.

This app is not affiliated with or endorsed by the official character and game creators.