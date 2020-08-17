Rollover the floor and make giant ice-cream roll and many more.

Throw or Shoot your opponent with your ice-cream roll and Freeze Them.

You will fall in red zone so beware.

Five Heroes to play with.

Graphics are really smooth. Realistic feel of Ice-Cream Roll

Characters such as Panda, Robot, Octopus, Uncle and Truck to play

Many More characters coming soon!

It is small size casual game.

How to Play: Just swipe your finger to move, and lift your finger to shoot the roll