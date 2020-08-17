Join or Sign In

ice cream Roll.io for iOS

By christ Velly Free

Developer's Description

By christ Velly

Rollover the floor and make giant ice-cream roll and many more.

Throw or Shoot your opponent with your ice-cream roll and Freeze Them.

You will fall in red zone so beware.

Five Heroes to play with.

Graphics are really smooth. Realistic feel of Ice-Cream Roll

Characters such as Panda, Robot, Octopus, Uncle and Truck to play

Many More characters coming soon!

It is small size casual game.

How to Play: Just swipe your finger to move, and lift your finger to shoot the roll

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.5

General

Release August 17, 2020
Date Added August 17, 2020
Version 1.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

