Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Rollover the floor and make giant ice-cream roll and many more.
Throw or Shoot your opponent with your ice-cream roll and Freeze Them.
You will fall in red zone so beware.
Five Heroes to play with.
Graphics are really smooth. Realistic feel of Ice-Cream Roll
Characters such as Panda, Robot, Octopus, Uncle and Truck to play
Many More characters coming soon!
It is small size casual game.
How to Play: Just swipe your finger to move, and lift your finger to shoot the roll