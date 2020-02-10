X

The icanbea... app is the best place to start your career progression.

It uses state of the art matchmaking to understand your interests and skills and provide a list of job roles and opportunities to turn your dreams into realities.

Designed for teenagers and young adults, the official app gives you push notifications of new opportunities and allows you to explore the possible job roles in great detail.

Career Wizard

- Find out about what you are good at

- Find out about possible career choices and opportunities in your area

- Follow Organisations, Industries and Sectors

- Receive Job Opportunities based on your interests

What's new in version 1.2

Release February 10, 2020
Date Added February 10, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
