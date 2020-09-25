Powerful video editing features, record the precious moments of your daily life. Top movie maker and HD pro video editor with music, helps you create a video with ease, edit video for your social media.

We have many video editor tools, you can select photos and videos from your gallery, and its free, without watermark.

You can add video filters, transitions, music, voice-over to the video, and you can rotate, zoom, trim, split your video.

Key Features:

Video Trimmer & Video Cutter & Video Splitter

* Trim and cut video to remove unnecessary parts.

* Fast trimmer & Fast cutter: No quality loss, no re-encoding for fast cutting. Export videos at the same quality as the original videos.

* Precise trimmer & frame accurate cutter: Additional trimmer with frame precise cutting. * * Export in HD Quality.

* Split videos into two pieces.

* Delete middle parts: Remove unwanted parts in the middle of your videos.

Video Merger & Video Joiner App

* Free video joiner with music.

* Combine multiple video clips to make one video

Add Music to Video

* Video Maker with song, free Tik Tok editor.

* Combine videos with music. Trim and cut music, add multiple music parts

* Adjust original video volume, adjust music volume separately

* Mute video sound

Video to Mp3 Converter

* Extract music from video, fast convert video to MP3 music

Video to photos

* Make your photos with your video

* Capture movements or images from video to images

Video Speed Changer

* Add Fast Motion and Slow Motion effect

* Adjust and control the speed of every video clip.

Video WaterMark

* Video Watermark Tools Adds Watermark to Your Favorites Video to Make it Personalize.

Video to GIFS

* VIDEO TO GIF, SCREEN SHOT TO GIF easy way to create GIF from your video, multi images. iVideo - you can easily create a funny GIF image from videos and multi images and share created GIF to everyone

Video Filters & Video Reverse

* All the filters can be customized, you can adjust each variable to make your shots extraordinary. Edit with exclusives filters, effects, and transitions. Add your favorite music from files or explore our Royalty Free Music library.

* Video reverse you can reverse your video also in an effective manner

Term & condition : https://initioiosapps.blogspot.com/p/terms-conditions.html

Privacy Policy : https://initioiosapps.blogspot.com/p/app-privacy-policy.html