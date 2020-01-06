X

Do you love singing or youd like to learn how to sing that song youve had on your mind? iSing is a karaoke app that offers free access to hundreds of songs best quality backing tracks right on your iPhone, wherever you are. Its easy to use, fun to sing and play with.

iSing App is:

Record covers and publish them on your profile

Watch recordings from other singing lovers

Free access to all songs

Thousands of karaoke songs including greatest hits

New releases each Friday

Highest quality backing tracks youll find nowhere else

Easy to sing, innovative karaoke animation by iSing

Each song available in 2 versions: for beginners (with guide melody) and for pro singers (just like you)

Change song key while singing

Search and browse by genres

Curated songs lists

Create your own profile

Subscribe talented singers

We are constantly working hard on adding more features, which will come soon in the updates. If you have any feature requests or comments dont hesitate to contact us at: contact@ising.com

# iSing Plus

You can purchase iSing Plus, an unlimited access to iSing with extra features like: no ads, singing without melody line, ability to change song key, early access to new releases and many more.

If you activate a subscription, payment will be charged 14,90z/month to your iTunes account within 24h prior to the end of the current period or at the end of a free 14 days trial. Auto-renewal may be turned off at any time by going to the iTunes store settings after purchase. Activating a subscription forfeits an active free trial. More information:

Terms of Service: https://ising.pl/regulamin

Privacy Policy: https://ising.pl/polityka-prywatnosci

