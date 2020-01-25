X

iSOG PRO Goalie & Player Stats for Android

iSOG provides detailed ice hockey goalie and player stats for both goalies and one player, providing shots on goal, where saves were made, where goals were scored. Emailed reports for tracking and analysis, Facebook login and posting. Hockey stats tracking App

Player Stats being tracked for player:

- HIT - for a good hit

- SOG - Shots taken on goal and this will automatically pop up when opponent goalie saves or goal scored and SOG% is also tracked

- FO (Face Off Wins & Losses) - tracks face off win %

- PIM - Penalty minutes

- Assists - This tracks assists for player +/- stats and points

- Blocks - Shots blocked from scoring chances or goal

- Points - tracked by goals and assists

- +/- Stat - this is tracked by goals scored by player or own team as well as other team when player is on ice

All in ONE ice hockey stats App

Release January 25, 2020
Date Added January 25, 2020
Version 1.0.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.2 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
