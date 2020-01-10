Digital ski map, weather report, snow forecast, Livecams from the mountains, ski rental recommendations... In few clicks, find up-to-date information from your ski resort as well as a GPS tracker to record your activity on the slopes! Enjoy a new connected skiing experience with iSKI and have fun connecting with the worldwide community of skiers!

CHECK LIVE INFORMATION ON YOUR SKI RESORT

# Ski area trail map

# Weather conditions and forecast

# Snow reports with detailed snow forecast

#Live Cameras and Webcams to check the skiing conditions on the slopes

# Avalanche and security report

# List of services, sport shops, restaurants, huts, apres ski, snowparks...

GO BEYOND YOUR LIMITS WITH THE LIVE GPS TRACKING

# Activate your GPS tracker and record your skiing activity (distance, time, max speed, average speed, number of lifts taken, number of tracked days...)

# Analyse your performance with the detailed ski journal

# Replay your runs and follow the evolution of your stats over the season(s)

# Watch your route mapped out with the pictures you took on the way.

# Locate your iSKI friends, challenge them for a run and find out who's the best !

# Share your achievements with your friends on social media and challenge them for more.

# APPLE HEALTH

- HealthKit stores data during tracking

- Sync your activity automatically with the Activity app

# APPLE WATCH APP

- Easily launch an iSKI activity directly from the wrist with your Apple Watch

- Details of your tracking activity are displayed in real time

PARTICIPATE IN THE ISKI TROPHY

# Join the iSKI Trophy, a virtual race with no starting lines and where skiers from the whole world compete to win amazing prizes from our sponsors.

# Enter the ranking and gather PINS to make it to the top!

# Be the best in your resort, in your country or in the world !

# Win coupons codes, Vouchers, and prizes

Resorts available in iSKI Swiss: Zermatt, Flims Laax Falera, Engelberg Titlis, Gstaad, Crans-Montana, Champery, Arosa, Saas Fees, Flumserberg, Lenzerheide, Grindelwald-Wengen, Adelboden-Lenk, Davos, Andermatt, St Moritz, Verbier, 4 vallees, Aletsch Arena and many more...

Don't forget! Your MyiSKI account gives you access to all the apps from the iSKI World (iSKI Tracker, iSKI X, iSKI France, iSKI Austria, iSKI USA, iSKI Italy...). Check out iski.cc for more information.

PLEASE NOTE:The usage of the tracking feature (GPS) may decrease battery power.

Apple Inc. is neither a sponsor of pins, prizes or the contest nor responsible for the offers and implementation.