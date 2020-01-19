X

iRemix 2.0 Pro - Portable DJ Music Mixer Remix Tool for iOS

By Fragranze $1.99

Developer's Description

By Fragranze

The Ultimate DJ Remix tool has arrived, and is ready to help you transform your music!

iRemix 2.0 brings you all of the features of a DJ Mixer in the palm of your hands!

Featuring;

~ 2 Turntables - Mix 2 tracks together, blend them in, stutter, cue, pause and scratch!

~ Multiple FX - Use Echo & Reverb in the FX Bank!

~ Change Tempo! - 2x, 1/2, 4x & 1/4 - or change it to whatever you want using the slider bar!

~ EQ - Tweak the Bass, Mid or Treble!

~ Loop - 6 Different loop settings to help you get that perfect crossover in-the-mix!

~ Record - Proud of your mixing skills? Share them via build in recording feature!

~ BPM - Check the BPM and ensure you can match to perfect the mix!

~ & So much more!

Are you ready to become the next superstar DJ? Download iRemix 2.0 today and get that perfect mix!

** iRemix 2.0 will play music that is on your device, not cloud based, so please ensure your music is downloaded onto your device before importing it into iRemix 2.0

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release January 19, 2020
Date Added January 19, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

