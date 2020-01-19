The Ultimate DJ Remix tool has arrived, and is ready to help you transform your music!
iRemix 2.0 brings you all of the features of a DJ Mixer in the palm of your hands!
Featuring;
~ 2 Turntables - Mix 2 tracks together, blend them in, stutter, cue, pause and scratch!
~ Multiple FX - Use Echo & Reverb in the FX Bank!
~ Change Tempo! - 2x, 1/2, 4x & 1/4 - or change it to whatever you want using the slider bar!
~ EQ - Tweak the Bass, Mid or Treble!
~ Loop - 6 Different loop settings to help you get that perfect crossover in-the-mix!
~ Record - Proud of your mixing skills? Share them via build in recording feature!
~ BPM - Check the BPM and ensure you can match to perfect the mix!
~ & So much more!
Are you ready to become the next superstar DJ? Download iRemix 2.0 today and get that perfect mix!
** iRemix 2.0 will play music that is on your device, not cloud based, so please ensure your music is downloaded onto your device before importing it into iRemix 2.0
