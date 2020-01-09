Want to record screen, live videos, gameplay, tutorials or video calls on your phone? Looking for a screen record tool or screen capture tool to record every wonderful moment? Then this screen recorder video recorder app is definitely what you want!

iRecorder - Screen Recorder & Video Recorder is a screen recording and screen capture tool that helps you record screen and record videos in an easy way. Just with a tap, You can easily record screens, record games you are playing, record videos which cannot be downloaded, record live show or live streams, or record video call with your friends. It is 100% free and in HD quality

Features:

All screen record support: Recording for gameplay, videos, live shows, video chats

Support record screen with audio

HD video recorder, Record video in High Quality: 1080p, 12Mbps, 60FPS

Super easy to capture screen: Record my videos with just one tap

Floating Control Panel: One touch to control and snap the exact moment easily

Countdown timer to let you well prepare for the record

Built-in Video Player to playback recorded videos smoothly

Share your videos or screenshots to Youtube, Facebook, Instagram or Twitter

Totally free, NO watermark, NO root needed, NO time limit

HD Video Recorder and Muti Resolution Recording Support

Record screen and videos in high quality up to 1080p, 12Mbps, 60FPS. You can adjust the recording resolutions in 1080P, 720P, 480P, 360P, 240P.

Screen Recorder with Sound

Want to record gameplay or video tutorial with sound? This powerful screen recorder with sound is your best choice. It records your voice fluidly and clearly.

Stable Game Recorder and No Time Limited

Record wonderful moments while playing games. No interruption for gameplay and no limitation for the recording time.

Record with Floating Window and Notification Bar

The floating recording control panel helps record screens and videos very easy. No need to switch between apps.

Screen Record with No Watermark and Free

Keep your recorded videos clear and no annoying watermark. Totally free to remove the watermark

Easy sharing for screen record

Easy to share recorded videos, game playing and live shows with your friends or other social medias

Notes:

- iRecorder - Screen Recorder & Video Recorder is a tool for video recording and screen recording with non-commercial use.

- We respect the copyright of the owners. So DO NOT record illegal videos or other live shows without owners permission.

- This app is not associated with YouTube, Periscope, Bigo Live, musical.ly, Twitch, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, IGTV, Facebook or any other social media platforms.

