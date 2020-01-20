Never be without your favorite radio station. iPower 92.1 - Richmond is proud to present our OFFICIAL radio app.

Listen to us at work, home or on the road. Install our app and get instant access to our unique content, features and more!

- New design and interface

- See current and recently played songs and up to date station and local news on a single screen

- Get notifications and single click access to any station promotions or contests

- View stations YouTube channel without searching or leaving the app (when available)

- Wake up to your favorite station with our alarm clock. Record a personal reminder to play before waking to the station.

- Fall asleep while listening to your favorite station

- Access station's weekly show schedules so you dont miss a thing

- Real time weather for where you are

- Share our app via Facebook, Twitter, and e-mail

- Car Mode provides simple audio controls so you can listen while on the road

This app features Nielsens audience measurement software which will allow you to contribute to market research, such as Nielsens TV Ratings. To learn more about our digital audience measurement products and your choices in regard to them, please visit http://www.nielsen.com/digitalprivacy for more information.