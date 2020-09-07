Join or Sign In

iPourIt Self Serve Beer & Wine for iOS

By Brett Jones Free

Developer's Description

By Brett Jones

iPourIt is the industry leader in self-serve beer and premium wine on tap systems. Using the iPourIt app you'll be able to:

- Search for beers or brewers and find out if they are on tap locally

- Rate beers you've had to remember your preferences

- See what your friends have rated

In addition, if you are in an establishment with iPourIt self-serve taps, you'll be able to:

- See what's on tap

- Get a description of each beer on tap including ABV, IBU and tasting notes

- See the beers you are drinking in real time. Pour a beer and it will show up on your phone instantly

- Rate the beers you drink to remember if you like them or not

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/iPourIt_inc

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/iPourIt

Please drink responsibly.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.5

General

Release September 7, 2020
Date Added September 7, 2020
Version 1.0.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Related Apps

Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Free
Order delivery or pickup from a huge selection of local restaurants.
iOS
Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Free
Count nutrients, not calories.
iOS
Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Famous Pizzeria-Middlesbrough

Free
Order food online in Famous Pizzeria. It's so easy to use, fast and convenient.
iOS
Famous Pizzeria-Middlesbrough

Round Table Pizza Rewards

Free
You love Round Table Pizza.
iOS
Round Table Pizza Rewards

