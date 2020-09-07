Sign in to add and modify your software
iPourIt is the industry leader in self-serve beer and premium wine on tap systems. Using the iPourIt app you'll be able to:
- Search for beers or brewers and find out if they are on tap locally
- Rate beers you've had to remember your preferences
- See what your friends have rated
In addition, if you are in an establishment with iPourIt self-serve taps, you'll be able to:
- See what's on tap
- Get a description of each beer on tap including ABV, IBU and tasting notes
- See the beers you are drinking in real time. Pour a beer and it will show up on your phone instantly
- Rate the beers you drink to remember if you like them or not
Please drink responsibly.