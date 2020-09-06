Join or Sign In

iOrion is a complete financial management mobile application that allows legal professionals to access data from their Orion software using any recent-model iOS device. iOrion provides a simpler, more efficient mobile timekeeping solution as well as access to critical information about clients, related contacts and cases. Emails and phone calls can be initiated from the legal professionals Client or favorite Matter when viewing a related contact. As with Orions desktop application, when the legal professional completes those activities, iOrion will automatically track the time and create a related fee. iOrion allows legal professionals to better manage their cases, keep more accurate account of their billable time and expenses, and stay on top of the firms bottom line.

Highlights include:

Time Management iOS versions of Orions Time Entry, Smart Timers and Time Manager

Contact Management All Contact related information is easily accessible including relationships to other Contacts and Matters, initiate phone calls/emails from within iOrion or even display driving directions

Matter Management Organize information by Matter which allows for quick access to financial information while on-the-goEvent Management Quickly create and edit Tasks/Appointments and To-Do lists while automatically recording and billing for your time

Payment Calendar Real time access to payment information including multiple views and sorting capabilities

Expense Reimbursement Mobile submission of reimbursement requests, along with ability to scan receipts or other documents

Requirements:

iOrion for iOS is available for use in conjunction with Orions Financial Management software solution.

What's new in version 5.1.3

Release September 6, 2020
Date Added September 6, 2020
Version 5.1.3

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

