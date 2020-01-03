iOS 14 Icon Pack Pro & Free Icon Pack 2019 is a new free icon pack pro 2019.
iOS 14 Icon Pack Pro : A package of icons that reflects the style of IOS 14 in Iphone phones.
iOS 14 Icon Pack Pro : Clean & beautiful multi shapes icons inspired by the last Iphone icon pack.
iOS 14 Icon Pack Pro : A colorful set of icons, consisting of more than 40000+ Clean & beautiful HD icons .
FEATURES
40000+ Icons in full HD .
Daily Icons updates .
Custom Icon Request .
Material style application .
Dark mode
PRO & FREE
24/24 Support .
Supports Launchers:
Please note: This is a set of icons, and a special launcher for Android is required .
Ex :
Nova launcher, Atom launcher, Apex launcher, Poco launcher ...
No support for Google Now Launcher , Pixel Launcher, plus launcher that comes with the phone.
Having problems with icons?
Feel free to email us at :
launcher.team.contact@gmail.com
Thank you for choosing iOS 14 Icon Pack Pro .
Don't forget to leave us a review if you like our icon pack.
