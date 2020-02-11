Search & listen to millions of music, podcasts and radio for free.
Download the app now to experience music, podcasts and radio streaming.
Key Features:
High quality music, podcasts and radio.
Search and play your favorite songs, podcasts, albums and playlists on-demand.
Create and manage your streaming playlists.
Stream any media and organize your music, podcasts and radio
Full featured media player.
Background playback.
Lock screen playback controls.
Your 5star ratings & comments support us to improve the features.
Follow L7mobile on Youtube| Facebook | Twitter | Instagram.
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.