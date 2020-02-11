X

iMusic - Play Music & Podcasts for iOS

By Loi Nguyen Van Free

Developer's Description

By Loi Nguyen Van

Search & listen to millions of music, podcasts and radio for free.

Download the app now to experience music, podcasts and radio streaming.

Key Features:

High quality music, podcasts and radio.

Search and play your favorite songs, podcasts, albums and playlists on-demand.

Create and manage your streaming playlists.

Stream any media and organize your music, podcasts and radio

Full featured media player.

Background playback.

Lock screen playback controls.

Your 5star ratings & comments support us to improve the features.

Follow L7mobile on Youtube| Facebook | Twitter | Instagram.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.0

General

Release February 11, 2020
Date Added February 11, 2020
Version 3.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Tunigo Play

Free
Find playlists for any mood, event, or occasion, read the latest news of interest, and discover new music.
iOS
Tunigo Play

Tuner Radio Plus

Free
Best Mp3 Mp4 Muisc Player.
iOS
Tuner Radio Plus

VOZEE

Free
VOZEE is a app that can download music from your personal Onedrive and Dropbox Drive.
iOS
VOZEE

MintBeat Music

Free
Best Music Player.
iOS
MintBeat Music

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping