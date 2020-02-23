iMusic - Music & Equalizer is an amazing music player with powerful EQUALIZER that enables you to enjoy your favorite music Anywhere Anytime!!

Key Features:

- Full SUPPORT LightMode, DarkMode for all iOS versions.

- Powerful EUQUALIZER let you play music with any style audio tone.

- Discover TRENDING with different categories: Classical, Rock, Jazz, Dance, Country, Folk, Hip Hop and so on.

- Smart SEARCH suggestion for artist, DJ, song, remix or cover.

- Easily FIND your watch history

- Auto play next music

- Repeat and shuffle songs

- Background playback

- Lock screen playback controls

- Sleep timer