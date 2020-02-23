iMusic - Music & Equalizer is an amazing music player with powerful EQUALIZER that enables you to enjoy your favorite music Anywhere Anytime!!
Key Features:
- Full SUPPORT LightMode, DarkMode for all iOS versions.
- Powerful EUQUALIZER let you play music with any style audio tone.
- Discover TRENDING with different categories: Classical, Rock, Jazz, Dance, Country, Folk, Hip Hop and so on.
- Smart SEARCH suggestion for artist, DJ, song, remix or cover.
- Easily FIND your watch history
- Auto play next music
- Repeat and shuffle songs
- Background playback
- Lock screen playback controls
- Sleep timer
