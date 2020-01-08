The iMHere (Interactive Mobile Health and Rehabilitation) 2.0 system is an innovative self-care reminder and mobile health delivery system currently in development at the University of Pittsburgh. The system can provide reminders for self-management tasks; track health-related information; and, if connected to the web-based portal, can provide a communication bridge among a client, caregiver, and clinician. iMHere 2.0 can be used alone as a reminder and tracking system; in conjunction with the caregiver specific app (iMHere Caregiver) to allow oversight of reminder compliance and health-related issues; and/or can be connected to the internet-based clinician portal allowing for care-plan delivery, tracking and response to medical issues, and telehealth related communication.

The modules within iMHere are customizable, and users can select which ones they wish to use. Connection to the portal enables more functionality of the app that is not available when used without connectivity; such as, clinicianclient messaging, caregiver oversight and tracking, and alerts when compliance with reminders is low or health-related issues are reported by the client.

Notes:

When the experience sampling features is enabled, this app will sampling data for every 10 meters movement. These location data will be used to tag every report submitted to the server to support location-based services.

Continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life