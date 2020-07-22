Boost and Play your mobile games such as PUBG mobile and free Fire without any disturbance! made specially for Gamers.

Notice : All features are free (no in app-purchases)

it Takes Up your Android gaming experience to a new level!

Major Features

Gaming Mode : Configure game mode globally or per-app basis.

Monitors : Smart monitors to measure FPS and PING in real time.

Screen Recorder : The most advanced screen recorder with tons of features.

Features in details

>>> Advanced Gaming mode - Enhance your gaming experience and Play Without any disturbance.

Game Booster : Boost your games with the most affective booster which uses same algorithm as PUBG Booster. and use in-app whitelist feature to keep important background apps running.

Call Blocker : Avoid disturbance by automatically Block incoming Calls.

Notifications Blocker : Block unwanted notifications during gameplay with handy feature to whitelist important ones.

Prioritize network : Keep your ping online and fast by giving the network priority to your game.

Disable auto Brightness : Control brightness and set it to your desire level to avoid accidentally covering the ambient light sensor and lowering brightness.

Customize Volume : Change Ringtone, Media, Alarm and Notification Volume.

DND : do not disturb during gameplay

>>> Smart Monitors - Measure your device's performance and current condition of your network speed in real time. with full accessibility to move it anywhere on your screen.

Select theme for each monitor

Change font, style, color , size etc.

>>> Powerful screen recorder - is the best app to record the screen of your device. It does NOT require root access, no time limit, no watermark and very easy to use with one action to start and stop recording.

This screen recording app will let you make beautiful screencast videos by providing every feature that you need in a simple and elegant user experience design.