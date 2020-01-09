We are excited to kick-off your fund raiser with you. Use iFreshCountry to fund raise. Your customers can view all our delicious products that will be sure to delight your family and friends. IFreshCountry Fundraising app will make your fund raising campaign a complete success! And it is easy for teachers and administrators because the App makes it easy to run a fund raiser at your school or organization. FFA, Ag Chapters, Band, Orchestra, Football, Sports, Teams, Clubs, Churches and Non-Profits all can use iFreshCountry to help them make more money and easily track their sales and participants. Fundraising made easy!

Fresh Country Fund Raising offers schools and organizations the opportunity to raise money through its professionally developed Fund Raising Programs. We offer only the finest products available along with programs designed to maximize the most profit possible back to an organization. Weve been in business since 1988 and continue to grow, learn and explore new ways of assisting our customers. Dedicated customer service and above average support from your fund raising company is paramount to your fund raising success. At Fresh Country, were ready to visit with you via telephone, email, or if you like, have a friendly Sales Partner come by and talk with you in person. Either way, were here with you every step of the way. From Kick-off to delivery, the entire team at Fresh Country is committed to making your fund raising campaign a complete and total success! Besides financial success, the most important part of fund raising is to make it a fun experience for everyone involved. Thank you for choosing Fresh Country!

* No more summarizing Student Order Forms.

* No more hand written receipts.

* Automatic Student Push Notifications.

* All-inclusive Accounting System.

* One way text capabilities to consumers.

* And much, much more!

Fresh Country Fund Raising - The Fund Raising Experts!