iCampus(PPS) for iOS

By Maroun Osta Free

Developer's Description

By Maroun Osta

About iCampus: iCampus is a comprehensive school management system that automates most of the daily tasks performed by all school staff members. It is an innovative solution that Interconnects all school departments and streamlines academic and business processes and procedures.

icampus is designed to meet the unique and varying needs of your schools' managing education. It is a dynamic web-portal that empowers Students, Parents, Teachers, Staff Members, and Management to login and gain access to all the relevant information and communication from a central location.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release February 11, 2020
Date Added February 11, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
