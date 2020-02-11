About iCampus: iCampus is a comprehensive school management system that automates most of the daily tasks performed by all school staff members. It is an innovative solution that Interconnects all school departments and streamlines academic and business processes and procedures.

icampus is designed to meet the unique and varying needs of your schools' managing education. It is a dynamic web-portal that empowers Students, Parents, Teachers, Staff Members, and Management to login and gain access to all the relevant information and communication from a central location.