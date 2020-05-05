Join or Sign In

iBB @ Crystal Lake B&T for iOS

By Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Co., NA

Developer's Description

By Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Co., NA

i-BusinessBanking Mobile is a service of Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company.

Welcome to i-BusinessBanking Mobile, the perfect tool for business owners who want to keep track of their business finances on-the-go. Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company offers the best of both worlds we provide the technology, access, and product mix of the big banks but focus on exceptional service, community involvement, and local interaction.

Monitor Account Activity

Keep track of your account activity, including deposits and withdrawals, within the application.

Check Balances and Make Transfers

Stay up-to-date with your balances and make transfers between your linked accounts using our simple transfer feature.

Make Deposits on the Go

Dont have time to stop by the bank? No problem! Deposit a check anytime, anywhere with Remote Deposit Capture. Simply take a picture of your check with your device camera and deposit it directly into your Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company account.

Pay Bills

Set-up one-time bill payments and view recent payment activity.

Find Wintrust Locations & ATMs

Use our in-app locator to find in-network ATMs and affiliated bank locations. Type in the address of your current location or your destination, click search, and you will receive a listing of surcharge-free ATMs and Wintrust bank locations nearby.

Member FDIC - Equal Housing Lender

Version 4.6.3.216

What's new in version 4.6.3.216

General

Release May 5, 2020
Date Added May 5, 2020
Version 4.6.3.216

Operating Systems iOS

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
