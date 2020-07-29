i3 pro, user's app, is a component of iRidium pro, ecosystem with control and monitor capabilities.

iRidium pro allows to integrate control of professional automation systems, multimedia and IoT gadgets in one app and one interface.

The feature that distinguished interfaces created in iRidium pro from all other interfaces is that they are unique. They have their individual style, navigation and architecture, i.e. they are created with regard to a customer's demands underlining his individuality and status.

i3pro integrates control of all functions of Smart home or building:

security

climate

lighting, blinds and shutters

audio/video equipment

intercom

The following automation systems are supported:

KNX

HDL buspro

We provide system integrators the following tools for convenient work with iRidium pro:

Driver Development Kit - a tool to create drivers to control any AV equipment or IoT device.

iRidium Cloud - a cloud service to store projects and transfer them to end-users. It also provides remote project control.

Important:

In iRidium pro besides visualization you can create any logics to control a project. It is done with the help of iRidium Server. iRidium Server can store and process data, as well.

That's why iRidium pro is a complete ecosystem that allows to solve any tasks set to the integrator.

Attention:

After installation the app works in the demo-mode. It does not control your Smart home or office at once.

If you want the app to control your home and you are an end-user, please, get in touch with an integrator from the list of Certified iRidium Specialists.

We'll gladly answer your questions at support@iridiummobile.ru.