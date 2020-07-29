Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

i3 pro for Android

By Iridium Free

Developer's Description

By Iridium

i3 pro, user's app, is a component of iRidium pro, ecosystem with control and monitor capabilities.

iRidium pro allows to integrate control of professional automation systems, multimedia and IoT gadgets in one app and one interface.

The feature that distinguished interfaces created in iRidium pro from all other interfaces is that they are unique. They have their individual style, navigation and architecture, i.e. they are created with regard to a customer's demands underlining his individuality and status.

i3pro integrates control of all functions of Smart home or building:

security

climate

lighting, blinds and shutters

audio/video equipment

intercom

The following automation systems are supported:

KNX

HDL buspro

We provide system integrators the following tools for convenient work with iRidium pro:

Driver Development Kit - a tool to create drivers to control any AV equipment or IoT device.

iRidium Cloud - a cloud service to store projects and transfer them to end-users. It also provides remote project control.

Important:

In iRidium pro besides visualization you can create any logics to control a project. It is done with the help of iRidium Server. iRidium Server can store and process data, as well.

That's why iRidium pro is a complete ecosystem that allows to solve any tasks set to the integrator.

Attention:

After installation the app works in the demo-mode. It does not control your Smart home or office at once.

If you want the app to control your home and you are an end-user, please, get in touch with an integrator from the list of Certified iRidium Specialists.

We'll gladly answer your questions at support@iridiummobile.ru.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3.20:21004

General

Release July 29, 2020
Date Added July 29, 2020
Version 1.3.20:21004

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Free
Snap, List, Sell - Selling made as simple as taking a photo.
Android
Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

Free
Meet, date, and friend people faster and easier than ever
Android
Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

BBC News

Free
Get the latest world and regional news from the BBC's global network.
Android
BBC News

Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Free
Lend your eyes to a blind person in need through a live video connection or be assisted by the network of sighted users.
Android
Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now